BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers have taken three people into custody as part of an investigation into a string of “street takeovers,” according to Connecticut State Police.

The arrests were part of months of work from law enforcement agencies — which included the FBI — into street racing, according to police.

Troopers made a traffic stop late Sunday night after spotting a Honda Civic conducting a drag race, according to state police. The vehicle, which had a drag chute on it, was loaded into a flatbed trailer. The Honda Civic had been stolen from Danbury.

The driver, 43-year-old Flor Hiram Santiago, of Meriden, is facing 10 charges, including racing, reckless driving, first-degree larceny and misuse of license plates. He was held on a $500,000 bond. State police said he was also wanted out of East Hartford for first-degree larceny.

A few hours later, police spotted two vehicles driving side-by-side faster than 120 mph on Interstate 84 West near Exit 39, according to troopers. The vehicles were stopped, and both drivers were charged.

Tednnessy William Torrellas Hernandez, 37, of Waterbury, and 20-year-old Hannah Bartolucci, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, have been charged with racing, reckless driving and first-degree reckless endangerment. Torrellas Hernandez has also been charged with improper use of color lights/high beams.

Torrellas Hernandez and Bartolucci have been released on $10,000 non-surety bonds. Their vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Hyundai Veloster Turbo, have been seized.