State Police shift search for Jennifer Dulos to West Hartford reservoir, Fotis speaks out in TV interview

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police continued their search for missing mother Jennifer Dulos on Wednesday.

State Police along with their canine unit conducted a search on the property of the MDC reservoir in West Hartford. They did not specify any findings.

State police continue to investigate for Jennifer Dulos alongside New Canaan police.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, gave his first televised interview on Tuesday, telling WNBC that his failing marriage had its issues, but that he never would want any harm done to his wife and other of his five children.

He released a statement following the interview:

“My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright eventually. I understand the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same.I believe I have been and will continue to be treated fairly by the criminal justice system. Please keep my children and Jennifer in your thoughts.” Fotis Dulos

New Canaan police Chief Leon Krolikowski told CNN’s Headline News that there may be more charges on the horizon.

Chief Krolikowski said, “I foresee additional charges in the future. That’s what I can commit to. I can commit to two things: We’re not going to rest until we find Jennifer, and anyone involved in her disappearance will be brought to justice.”

Jennifer has been missing for over a month.

