HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper under investigation for misconduct has now been charged with third-degree computer crimes.

Jose Campos, who had been fully suspended with pay while two separate investigations were underway, was charged in a separate case on Tuesday. State police said that the Waterbury State’s Attorney declined prosecution in the second case due to a lack of probable cause.

State police first heard allegations in June 2022 that 30-year-old Campos had misused the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Telecommunications Teleprocessing system (COLLECT) database by running license plates when he was off duty, according to officials. A woman had told authorities that he had run the license plate numbers of her rental car to see if it belonged to another man.

Campos has posed a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.

State police have launched an internal affairs investigation and has made a referral to potential POST decertification, according to officials.