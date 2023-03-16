HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police source said State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) was arrested for a DUI Thursday after a crash in Hartford – not far from the state capitol.

The crash occurred on Capitol Avenue near Flower Street.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey (CREDIT: Connecticut House Democrats)

The source told News 8 Comey took a field sobriety test and was then taken to the Hartford Police Department.

Comey was appointed Assistant Majority Whip in the 2023 legislative session for the Connecticut House Democrats.

In 2021, Comey was the subject of controversy when she was part of a group of lawmakers that were accused of drinking at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford on House grounds. No charges were filed.

CT lawmakers accused of drinking at capitol after video appears to show state representative needing help on House floor

Comey released the following statement apologizing for the controversy in 2021:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior last Thursday night. That evening, while speaking on H.B. 6558, I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and, regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. In an abundance of caution, I did not drive home and remained in Hartford until the following morning. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgment.”

News 8 has reached out to State Rep. Robin Comey (D- Branford) and the Connecticut House Democrats for comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for details.