HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state representative attacked last month while leaving a Muslim prayer service in Hartford spoke for the first time Thursday, calling for a federal investigation into the police department’s handling of violent crimes, especially against women.

State Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5) recounted the trying and traumatic moments of the attack on June 28 outside the XL Center in Hartford, where she attended a service, along with about 4,000 other people, marking Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca.

Khan described how she and her family were taking photos when a man approached and said he “intended to have sexual relations” with one of them, including Khan’s young daughters.

“As we tried to get inside, he made comments… stating that he intended to have sexual relations with someone, one of us, and he looked at each of us, including my 15-year-old daughter and my 10-year-old daughter,” she said at a news conference at the Legislative Office Building. “He started to pursue me. He grabbed my face… grabbed my face and said, ‘give me a kiss!’ I tried to de-escalate and get away from him.”

Watch Khan’s press conference in the video below

Khan said the man followed her back outside and tried to grab her face again but became angry when she “dodged him” and slapped her across the face. She said he later held her in a “chokehold” and held up his hand and mimicked having a gun before slamming her into the ground.

“The next thing I know… he slammed my body into the ground,” Khan said. “Threw me. I felt nothing, but I shot up, and I ran for my life.”

The suspect, Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, was chased down by witnesses. He’s being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond on charges of second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

Khan calls for a federal investigation

While Khan said she’s grateful for the efforts of these good Samaritans, she said, on that day, the system failed her.

Khan, who wore a sling on her right arm, called the attack much more violent and shocking than how it was described in a police report. She said she was later diagnosed with a concussion and is now awaiting an MRI after losing feeling in her right arm and shoulder. She recalled having to convince emergency responders at the scene that she was physically injured and emotionally traumatized.

“All I keep thinking in these last few days is what happens to women in the city of Hartford that call the police when they are assaulted, when they experience what I experienced, when they experience sexual assault, when they experience physical assault,” she said. “Because if this is what’s happening to me and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that. I’m not okay with that,” she said.

Khan called for a federal investigation into how the Hartford Police Department handles violent crimes, especially those against women.

“I am going to call on our Department of Justice to do an investigation into how the city of Hartford’s police department responds to violent crimes,” she said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a statement Thursday, saying he’s “deeply sorry for what happened to her.”

“Today is her day to tell her story as she experienced it, and I just want to respect that,” Bronin said. “We take transparency very seriously, we welcome any inquiries and reviews, and we will release as much information and footage as we can and as Rep. Khan requests.”

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody added, “What Rep. Khan experienced is awful, and I am so sorry for her and her family. We take the assault against Rep. Khan very seriously, and the investigation was immediately assigned to both our Intelligence Division and to the Major Crimes Division. Our detectives have supplemented the initial report with additional information and context, all of which is being shared with the state’s attorney. We will review every aspect of our response, and we always want to get better and do better, and we take seriously the importance of responding not just as the law requires, but to ensure that we are working with partners to support victims in every way possible. We are continuing to investigate this assault thoroughly, and we are working closely with the state’s attorney.”

Police also said the XL Center was staffed for the prayer service.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.