HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Kahn (D-District 5) attended a court appearance on Thursday for the man accused of attacking her in July.

Andrey Desmond allegedly assaulted Kahn outside the XL Center in Hartford, following a Muslim prayer service back in June. He’s facing numerous charges including attempted sexual assault, assault, strangulation and risk of injury.

“It’s a painful process,” Kahn said. “It’s been a painful, traumatic process for my family and I,”

Inside the courtroom, Desmond’s attorney requested his client undergo an evaluation.

“I take it, based on your interaction with your client, you feel like there’s a reasonable basis to make that request?” the judge asked Desmond’s attorney public defender Michael Wagner at the court appearance.

The judge ruled he’ll do so before he returns to court in February. News 8 learned through court documents that the 30-year-old suspect has struggled with his mental health.

“The evaluation that’s happening is one where his lawyer doesn’t believe he understands the proceedings; that he doesn’t have the awareness and capacity to understand he’s in a courtroom, that he has a lawyer, that he knows what a judge is,” said Aaron Romano, an attorney who’s representing Khan. “The hospital will try and number one, figure out if that is true. Number two, try and restore him to competence so he can go to trial.”

We asked State Rep. Khan’s attorney, Aaron Romano, where this case goes from here.

“His attorney has to really decide what strategy he’s going to move forward with,” he explained. “I do believe with the records that he has and the history for Mr. Desmond, I do believe it’s going to be Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity plea,” Romano said.

As this process continues, Khan said she’s pushing for change and advocating for others.

“Our mental health system is broken,” she said, following court on Thursday. “It’s very unfortunate that those who are impacted by the brokenness of this system. I would hope that others are not harmed further by him.”

What was also significant about Desmond’s court appearance on Thursday was that a recording of the proceeding was allowed. In sexual assault cases, the names of the victims are not released, and cameras are not allowed in the courtroom. But, through attorney Romano, he argued for it to be recorded and Khan said it’s important for the public to know what’s happening.

News 8 reached out to Desmond’s attorney for a comment but has not yet heard back.