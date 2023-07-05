HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5) broke her silence on Wednesday about a physical attack on her that happened after an Eid al-Adha service in Hartford.

“I am immensely grateful to the courageous men who came to my aid and helped apprehend the attacker until the police arrived,” she wrote in a statement. “Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL center [sic]. I am on a long journey of physical and emotional healing and I ask for your grace during this time.”

However, she wrote, she remains “concerned about the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in Hartford.”

News 8 reached out to Khan to ask if her security concern is directed at police or an agency. Her team said that News 8 can ask her the question during the press conference on Thursday.

News 8 also reached out to Hartford police for comment.

“The XL center is staffed based on attendances,” the department said in a written statement to News 8. “This event was staffed and it is my understanding that the incident occurred after the conclusion of the event.”

She said she appreciates those who have reached out and supported her following the attack.

Khan was leaving the service on June 28 at the XL Center when 30-year-old Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, allegedly made unwanted sexual advances, tried to prevent her from leaving and then assaulted her. He was chased down by witnesses.

Khan wrote on Wednesday that she sustained multiple physical injuries ,and that the attack took on emotional toll on her and her children, who were present at the time.

Connecticut’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on law enforcement in June in relation to the attack, urging officers to investigate if there was a bias motive for it.

“All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity,” the group said in a written statement at the time.

The group called on police, stating that the organization had to hire two off-duty officers to help with security concerns at Eid.

“Given the size and prominence of the event, more officers should have been present,” the group wrote. “Other cities and towns in Connecticut have proactively assigned officers to mosques to protect against such attacks.”

Khan plans to speak more about the attack and its impact on her at noon Thursday.