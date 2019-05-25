Hartford

Connecticut State Veteran's Memorial holds ceremony

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:36 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Governor Ned Lamont, alongside veterans and service members, paused on Friday to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day at the Connecticut State Veteran's Memorial in Hartford

The memorial opened in 2015, just steps away from the Connecticut Capitol Building. The structure features five different columns, representing each branch of military, and open 24/7 for people to come and reflect on Memorial Day on any day of the year.

Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut

For the first time, the state Memorial Day ceremony was held at this location. A Connecticut Gold Star mother shared memories of her son, Army staff Sgt. Richard Eaton who was killed in Iraq in 2003. Veterans with "invisible wounds", those who bring the war home with them and also lose to suicide, were also remembered.

A digital tour of the memorial in Hartford has been provided here.

 

