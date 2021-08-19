Connecticut SWAT Challenge helps law enforcement officers keep their skills sharp

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s finest went head to head at this year’s SWAT Challenge.

24 SWAT teams from around the state and the country gathered in West Hartford Thursday for the 16th running of the event. The challenge is not just for fun — it helps those highly-trained law enforcement officers keep their skills sharp.

They learn from one another too. They are tested in five different areas and there is also a mystery challenge.

“The objective is to make everybody better SWAT operators, better police officers and ultimately make your community safer,” said retired Lt. Chris Chappell.

There were telephone pole lunges, swimming, and even an eating component.

