Connecticut town to discuss settling wrongful death lawsuit

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1522256403446.jpg

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut community’s town council is expected to discuss settling a federal lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died in police custody.

The Hartford Courant reports that East Hartford’s council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider settling the wrongful death complaint filed on behalf of Jose Maldonado’s estate. The suit says town police officers used excessive force when they beat the intoxicated man and shocked him with a stun gun for 20 seconds before leaving him to die on a jail cell floor in 2014 days before his 23rd birthday.

Attorney David Cohen, representing the plaintiff, said a tentative settlement agreement will be submitted to the board. Council Chairman Rich Kehoe said members will decide whether the town’s best interests are served by settling the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Sen. Blumenthal, health officials to warn parents of unsafe toys

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal, health officials to warn parents of unsafe toys"

1 killed in fire at Glastonbury apartment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 killed in fire at Glastonbury apartment"

Sen. Blumenthal calls out Trump for reneging on promise to ban flavored e-cigs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal calls out Trump for reneging on promise to ban flavored e-cigs"

Sen. Blumenthal to call on Trump administration to ban flavored vaping products

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Blumenthal to call on Trump administration to ban flavored vaping products"

Holiday Lights event shines on in Lake Compounce

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Lights event shines on in Lake Compounce"

What is a 'ghost gun'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What is a 'ghost gun'"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss