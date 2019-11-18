Connecticut town’s police chief suspended

Breaking News
AVON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police chief has been suspended, but the reason for the suspension remains unclear.

The Hartford Courant report that Avon Chief Mark Rinaldo was suspended on Friday.

Town council Chair Heather Maguire said Friday that Town Manager Brandon Robertson alerted the council that Rinaldo was suspended.

Robertson when reached Friday would not talk about the suspension but said senior Lt. Kelly Walsh in now in charge of the department.

Rinaldo also declined to comment when reached Friday.

Rinaldo has been with the town’s police department since June 1998 and took over as chief in 2005.

According to the town’s charter, the town manager appoints the chief.

