HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters.

“You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said.

Wednesday night, the Hartford resident was able to meet face-to-face with his energy companies at an event that linked customers with assistance programs.

He spoke with representatives with Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas and was enrolled in the medical protection plan.

Energy costs have soared this winter for Connecticut customers. While assistance programs exist, it can be difficult to navigate through them.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to pay my heavy bill for the winter, you know,” Vincent Hatten said. “It’s a lot, because I live by myself in a two-bedroom apartment.”

A hundred people were helped. Many were on the verge of losing their utilities.

“This in-person event is really for those customers who don’t feel comfortable navigating their account situation in the digital space,” said Jared Lawrence, the senior vice president of customer operations for Eversource.

Customer service representatives went over everything a consumer needed to know to become enrolled.

“If you bring the right documentation, you can get coded right away,” said Tracey Pelella, the vice president of customer service for Avangrid. “Our customer service representatives are here, and they have access to all the information, and the system.”

The next event will be on Feb. 7 in Waterbury.