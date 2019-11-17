Connecticut Veterans to be inducted into the CT Veterans Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A special honor is on tap for some veterans in Connecticut.

Ten veterans will be inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. They’ll be honored during a ceremony on December 6th in Hartford.

Two of the inductees will be honored posthumously. The Hall of Fame recognizes Connecticut veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities after leaving the military.

Some of the veterans set to be honored are from Waterbury, Stonington, Bristol, and Middletown.