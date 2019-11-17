Connecticut Veterans to be inducted into the CT Veterans Hall of Fame

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A special honor is on tap for some veterans in Connecticut.

Ten veterans will be inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. They’ll be honored during a ceremony on December 6th in Hartford.

Two of the inductees will be honored posthumously. The Hall of Fame recognizes Connecticut veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities after leaving the military.

Some of the veterans set to be honored are from Waterbury, Stonington, Bristol, and Middletown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut Veterans to be inducted into the CT Veterans Hall of Fame

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Veterans to be inducted into the CT Veterans Hall of Fame"

Police investigating shooting in Hartford, victim shot in the leg

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating shooting in Hartford, victim shot in the leg"

CT officials issue warning about 'home-brewing' as vaping-related illnesses climb

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT officials issue warning about 'home-brewing' as vaping-related illnesses climb"

Avon police chief suspended after 13 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Avon police chief suspended after 13 years"

Are bipartisan negotiations on transportation plan now possible?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Are bipartisan negotiations on transportation plan now possible?"

Water main break leaves hundreds of South Windsor homes, businesses without water

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water main break leaves hundreds of South Windsor homes, businesses without water"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss