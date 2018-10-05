Connecticut Voters Warned of Fake Voter Registration

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Secretary of the State, Denise Merrill, warns voters to be aware of possible fake voter registration after national reports of suspicious calls attempting to register voters over the phone.

The calls claim to be a reputable voter registration organization, TurboVote, offering to register voters over the phone and even send them an absentee ballot.

Residents are reminded that in Connecticut, you cannot register to vote over the phone. In order to receive an absentee ballot, voters must request an application from their Town Clerk.

Voters are warned they should never give personal information over the phone and reputable voter registration drives will never happen over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, you are urged to hang up and report the call to Taffy Womack at the Secretary of State's Office (860) 509-6117 or Taffy.Womack@ct.gov.

Potential voters can register at myvote.ct.gov/register and can check registrations at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.