Connecticut woman takes on Johnson & Johnson in lawsuit linked to talc-based baby powder

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — During this Ovarian Cancer Month, a Connecticut woman is speaking out and taking on Johnson & Johnson, a company she says is responsible for her illness.

Bristol Attorney Ed Jazlowiecki is representing several women across the country who say their baby powder, which has talc in it, caused ovarian cancer.

Among them is Diana from Southington, who was diagnosed last September with Stage 1 ovarian cancer. She is on her third round of chemotherapy.

“I’m just blown away that they knew that this could be harmful and they still advertise that we should use it every day, you know every time you change your child, you know… disappointing,” she said.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 34,000 lawsuits linked to its talc-based baby powder.