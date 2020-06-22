1  of  2
Breaking News
4-year-old dead in Enfield car crash, driver identified Bridgeport police, firefighters investigating explosion near Barnum School

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Connecticut YMCAs detail what’s available, what’s not in today’s reopening

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — YMCAs across Connecticut will be reopening their doors today for the first time since mid-March, and it’s going to look a little different.

The Connecticut Alliance of YMCAs is announcing its plans to reopen their centers and camps later this morning. A part of their reopening plan is checking temperatures before you enter, wearing a face mask in common areas like the lobby, bathrooms and weight rooms. They’ve also added more hand sanitizing stations

Here’s what’s available starting today:

  • Wellness Center (cardio, strength and free weights)
  • Pool (lap swim and family swim)
  • Limited Group Fitness classes (virtually and outside)
  • Personal & small group training (outside and inside)
  • Summer Camp (beginning June 22)

What will remain unavailable:

  • Locker rooms (Available for restroom use only)
  • Babysitting (Kids Corner)
  • Basketball, Pickleball, Open Gym and Indoor Track
  • Steam rooms
  • Saunas

You’ll have to bring your own exercise or yoga mat if you plan to use one, and bring a water bottle — water fountains will be unavailable except for refilling your water bottle.

Another change is having to make reservations. Since they’ll be operating at a limited capacity, you’ll need to reserve a spot for things like Group Fitness Classes, Personal Training and swimming laps in the pool.

They’ll be offering more details on how this will all work later this morning here at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut YMCAs detail what's available, what's not in today's reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut YMCAs detail what's available, what's not in today's reopening"

Hartford, Bloomfield and New Britain latest in discussions to declare racism as a public health crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford, Bloomfield and New Britain latest in discussions to declare racism as a public health crisis"

Hartford Police investigate early morning double shooting, one in critical condition

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Police investigate early morning double shooting, one in critical condition"

1 dead after car crashes into pole in Hartford, victim identified

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead after car crashes into pole in Hartford, victim identified"

Locals share what changes they want to see while celebrating Juneteenth

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals share what changes they want to see while celebrating Juneteenth"

Senators reveal their special session agenda; Gov. Lamont wants more focus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senators reveal their special session agenda; Gov. Lamont wants more focus"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss