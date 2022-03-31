GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first-ever breast milk dispensary is opening in Glastonbury in April.

It will be located at the ProHealth Physicians Glastonbury Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine office on Western Boulevard. The dispensary will allow mothers who cannot provide breast milk or enough breast milk for their child to come here with a prescription and receive donated and tested breast milk.

Until now, that donated breast milk was available in hospitals but not available after a mother leaves the hospital.

That is why people here in this office say they are so happy to be able to provide this service, which they say is crucial.

“We know that it provides babies some of the mom’s antibodies. It’s been shown to really help in terms of maintaining a healthy weight for infants, optimizing their growth. It helps their neurologic development as well,” said Dr. Joy Hong, ProHealth Physicians Glastonbury Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

This office has been a breast milk depot for two years now, so they already had the freezer and everything else in place. They would send the milk off to the Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast to be processed.

Now, that milk will be sent back here, so it can be dispensed starting April 23.

If you are interested in ordering breast milk, click here. If you would like to donate breast milk, click here.