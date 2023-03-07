PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Marty the bear has been hibernating underneath a pool deck in Plainville since late December. But soon Marty, like the state’s other black bears, will come out.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released a report Tuesday detailing bear activity in the state. Specifically, the report found that bear activity is increasing throughout the state.

That can lead to more conflicts, which include bears eating from bird feeders, getting into garbage or even breaking into houses. Last year, bears broke into almost 70 houses.

“This is the time for people to really start thinking again about how they manage their garbage, starting to take those bird feeders in, and really being alert for the fact that bears are going to be up and moving around over the next several weeks,” said Jenny Dickson, the director of DEEP’s wildlife division.

The state’s General Assembly is currently considering creating a bear hunting season.