HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group is interested in buying the troubled Arizona Coyotes and moving them from Phoenix to Hartford, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont shared details with News 8 about a conversation with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who has been negative about Hartford in the past.

The governor said the state needs to “step up to make it happen.”

“We’re going to have to show that we can sell the luxury suites,” he said. “We’re going to have to show that we’ve got a buyer group if they want to make a change, we’ve got to show that we’re ready to upgrade the XL Center to make sure it’s NHL-ready.”

Those upgrades are closer to becoming a reality after the state legislature passed a new budget this week that includes $80 million to renovate the XL Center.

