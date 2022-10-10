NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Ukrainian and Polish communities stood in solidarity Monday at a town hall in New Britain as worries of a potential nuclear war continue to build.

“As they back Putin into a corner, we worry about him doing something very desperate, and the vague references to tactical nuclear weapons usage in Ukraine, it’s something we have to pay attention to,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “I have a 2-year-old, and I don’t want him to grow up with those kinds of fears like I did.”

Murphy spoke to a packed house at the PD Club during a town hall meeting, where attendees voiced concerns about the ongoing invasion and what it means for families back home.

While there has always been a cause for concern, those in attendance said that there is now extra stress and anxiety about the evolving situation — from civilians being targeted, to hearing that the U.S. is purchasing $290 million in radiation pills.

Monday, Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities were hit by rocket attacks in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “harsh” response to an explosion that targeted a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Adrian Baron, the president of the Polonia Business Association, recently returned from a trip to Poland.

“[There were] a lot of young mothers with their kids playing at the malls, in the playgrounds, just trying to keep their kids occupied while their fathers and husbands are stuck in Ukraine defending their homeland,” Baron said. “It’s a very sad situation.”

Murphy led the conversation, talking about military and humanitarian aid.

“Poland is electric right now,” he said. “They are hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees.”

Weapon supplies to Ukraine are going through Poland, as well.

A main focus during the meeting was on keeping the European conflict at the forefront of American minds by using social media and making YouTube lectures.