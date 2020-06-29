Construction crews removing Christopher Columbus statue in Hartford

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction crews have removed the Christopher Columbus statue located on the Columbus Green in Hartford early Monday morning.

Crews were on site early Monday morning to begin the process of removing the statue. The monument is said to go in storage. No word if the space on Columbus Green will be replaced. News 8 asked if city officials planned on renaming the Green as well, but a decision has not been made yet.

The eight-foot bronze statue had stood in Hartford since 1926. The sculpture cost $20,000 at the time and was a gift from the city’s fourteen Italian societies. 

Columbus was once portrayed as a noble explorer, but part of that history that’s coming to light more and more in recent months is his destroying and enslaving of indigenous people. That new information is what’s caused the defacing and removal of the statues.

