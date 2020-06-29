Construction crews removing Christopher Columbus statue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction crews have removed the Christopher Columbus statue located on the Columbus Green in Hartford early Monday morning.

The Christopher Columbus statue that’s been in Hartford for 94 years, is being removed by crews right now. pic.twitter.com/awtCfhgUEu — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) June 29, 2020

Crews were on site early Monday morning to begin the process of removing the statue. The monument is said to go in storage. No word if the space on Columbus Green will be replaced. News 8 asked if city officials planned on renaming the Green as well, but a decision has not been made yet.

The eight-foot bronze statue had stood in Hartford since 1926. The sculpture cost $20,000 at the time and was a gift from the city’s fourteen Italian societies.

There it goes… Christopher Columbus statue driven away from the Columbus Green after 94 years. pic.twitter.com/q6pg8Ggu8q — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) June 29, 2020

Columbus was once portrayed as a noble explorer, but part of that history that’s coming to light more and more in recent months is his destroying and enslaving of indigenous people. That new information is what’s caused the defacing and removal of the statues.