WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Construction is underway in West Hartford for a bike lane on one of the town’s busiest streets.

The first phase of the project on Farmington Avenue is repaving the area between Mountain Road and Wardwell Road. The addition of the bike lane means on-street parking will no longer be available in that area.

The work is expected to take about two weeks. The bike lanes are part of the West Hartford “complete streets” vision to make the roads more accessible to walkers and cyclists.

“Bike riding is certainly picking up. I think the ridership is there. Certainly, the recreational cyclists. I think it is pretty popular. You see a lot of families out, especially on weekends, things like that. I think commuting cyclists, they’re trying to build that ridership up and this is certainly going to help in that direction,” said Gregory Sommer, West Hartford Town Engineer.

There are plans to expand the bike lanes along Farmington Avenue over the next couple of years.