Construction was underway in August 2023 on the East Coast Greenway in Southington. (Courtesy: East Coast Greenway Alliance)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Cyclists and pedestrians will soon have an easier time traveling through Southington.

Construction is underway on the third phase of a project on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, according to the East Coast Greenway Alliance.

The group posted photos of the project on Tuesday, touting the 1.27-mile stretch that will go north from Lazy Lane to Aircraft Road, connecting what was a gap in the trail. When finished, the route will include refurbishing an existing rail tunnel that goes underneath Interstate 84.

The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile walking and biking route that connects Canada to Key West, Florida. Connecticut’s portion includes trails, unpaved trails and on-road paths. Unlike other states, none of Connecticut’s East Coast Greenway paths are labeled as needing “caution” or “extreme caution.”

In June, cyclists rode through the state to support closing gaps in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail. They rode through Connecticut’s 56-mile leg, crossing through communities such as New Haven, Southington, Avon, Simsbury and Suffield.