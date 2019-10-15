Construction worker injured after falling 3 stories from Granby building

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– A construction worker was injured after falling three stories from a building in Granby on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 7:21 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a construction site at an apartment building on Route 10/Floydville for a worker who had fallen three stories.

The worker was then taken by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. His identity and current condition have not been released at this time.

OSHA responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.