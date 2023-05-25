FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction worker is injured after falling at the construction site of a new high school in Farmington.

According to Farmington police, the worker fell at the construction site on Monteith Drive around 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

The Farmington Police Department, Tunxis Hose Fire Department, and UConn Health Center Ambulance responded to the scene, and the worker was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

The extent of the worker’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The Farmington Fire Marshal is investigating the incident along with OSHA.

This is a developing story.