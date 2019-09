MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police report that at approximately 8:15pm Wednesday I-91 shut down at exit 20 for a crash involving a construction worker.

The Hartford Courant reports that a construction worker was struck by a passing car on I-91 North between exit 20 and 21.

The Courant reports that the man was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived. Injuries were reported by police.