Construction worker trapped in trench in Bloomfield lifted out

Hartford

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction worker trapped in a trench on Brentwood Drive in Bloomfield has been lifted out.

Emergency rescue crews including Bloomfield Police, Fire and EMS spent over a hour to extricate the man. LifeStar flew the injured man to the hospital while Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating at this time .

The worker has been identified as a 26-year-old male, however, his condition is not known at this time.

Bloomfield Fire Chief Bill Reilly made a statement and provided additional details from the scene.

This is a breaking news story and details are developing.

