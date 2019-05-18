Convicted felon arrested following drug bust in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon is facing charges after a drug bust in Hartford early Saturday morning.

According to officials, around 2:00 a.m., units received a report of two gunshots near 128 Bond Street.

In the area, units observed two people inside of a parked motor vehicle in a nearby driveway.

Police said they approached the vehicle and saw a man pull a small firearm out of his pocket.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Angel Ortiz, who is a convicted felon, was removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Authorities stated that they then found more than 150 sleeves of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana inside of the vehicle.

Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics and other related charges.

