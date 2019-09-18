Convicted felon sentenced for illegal gun possession in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man, who was previously convicted of a felony offense, was sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition Wednesday.

Martin Nunez, 41, was sentenced to 21 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

State parole officers and Hartford Police searched Nunez’s residence on Oct. 15, 2018 and found a .380 caliber handgun, a firearm magazine, and five rounds of ammunition in his bedroom dresser drawer.

Nunez has a prior criminal record including a state conviction for assault in the first degree, and multiple convictions for distributing narcotics.

On June 27, 2019, Nunez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to federal law, it is a violation for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

This matter was investigated by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department.