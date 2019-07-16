1  of  4
Cooling centers in Bloomfield and Simsbury

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Cooling centers open as heat wave hits 4th day

(WTNH)–With the heat and humidity building up this week, the towns of Bloomfield and Simsbury are opening up cooling centers.

Cooling centers in Simsbury will be open Wednesday through Saturday:

  • Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-7663 (Lower Level Entrance)
    • Wednesday & Thursday 9:30 am – 8:30 pm
    • Friday 9:30 am – 5:30 pm
    • Saturday 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
  • Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-3273 (Senior Center)
    • Wednesday & Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
    • Friday 8:30 am – 1:00 pm

Cooling centers in Bloomfield will be open Tuesday through Wednesday:

  • The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center
    • 330 Park Avenue
    • Phone: 860-243-8361
    • Hours: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • The Bloomfield Municipal Pool**
    • Phone: 860-761-3597
    • Hours: 1:00 – 4:00 pm Recreational Swim
    • 6:00 – 8:00 pm Family Swim
    • **Please note: either membership or single admission day pass ($3.00 per person for Bloomfield residents) is required for admission to the pool.
  • Prosser Library
    • 1 Tunxis Avenue
    • Phone: 860-243-9721
    • Hours 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • McMahon Wintonbury Library
    • 1015 Blue Hills Avenue
    • Phone: 860-242-0041
    • Hours: 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tuesday
    • 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday

