Cornerstone kids pack snack sacks for homeless

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – In this season of giving, students at one Manchester school are packing up “snack sacks” for the homeless.

“I think it’s really important for everyone around the world to feel loved, no matter where they are,” said 10th grader Norah Snellenberger. “Whether they have a home or not, whether they go to school or not.”

Acts of charity are as much a part of the curriculum as reading, writing, and arithmetic at the Cornerstone Christian School.

“Every year we try to engage in at least one school-wide service project that will appeal to everybody from pre-K through 12, which is hard to do when you have that age span,” said school assistant administrator Dawn Snellenberger.

The trick is to pair up older kids helping and mentoring the younger ones, and everyone knows the importance of a good snack.

“So we did granola bars, applesauce, anything they can eat as snacks and lunches and stuff and we pack them into bags with nice cards in them,” explained 10th grader Sydnie Hoover.

Yes, a handwritten note goes in every bag so the recipient knows someone is thinking of them, not just giving them something. The food is all donated, collected by students and their families. Previous school projects have helped the needy locally and overseas, and it’s always a great feeling for those involved.

“It’s like you can impact people that are 5 minutes away, and you can impact people that are an airplane away,” Hoover said. “It doesn’t matter. Everyone needs help.”

After the student finish packing those sacks, they will go to pastor Bryan Bywater and his Street Church ministry in Hartford, where the bags will be distributed to the homeless