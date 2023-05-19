HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Could Arizona’s loss be Connecticut’s gain?

News 8 has confirmed Gov. Ned Lamont will meet with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss relocating the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford.

What makes it a long shot? Not having a new, state-of-the-art building for the team.

The Hartford XL Center would be a much better temporary home than the Arizona Coyotes’ current home, the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona, which only holds around 5,000 fans.

Voters in Tempe also recently rejected a proposed new arena.

The governor’s office issued the following statement on meeting the Bettman.

“Governor Lamont has reached out to the NHL and requested a meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman because he wants to emphasize how serious Hartford and Connecticut are about hosting a team. The governor believes this is a great market for the NHL, particularly because Connecticut has thousands of hockey fans who remain passionate about the beloved whalers and are ready and eager to support a new team. The governor looks forward to highlighting these points with the commissioner.”

Connecticut’s House Speaker Matt Ritter also issued a statement, offering his support.

“I spoke to the governor today about the NHL meeting and offered whatever support he needs to make a strong pitch,” Ritter wrote in a statement to News 8. “I know he is very serious about this, and I personally think Hartford and Connecticut would welcome this team with unrivaled passion.”

