HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CT) will join community leaders at a news conference and rally in Hartford Monday to call for hate crime charges to be filed in the attack on state Rep. Maryam Khan (D-District 5).

Khan was physically assaulted outside the XL Center in Hartford on June 28 after a Muslim prayer service, where she attended a service, along with about 4,000 other people, marking Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca.

The suspect, Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, was chased down by witnesses. He’s being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond on charges of second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police. He is due in court Monday.

At a press conference on July 6, Khan called for a federal investigation into the police department’s handling of violent crimes, especially against women.

