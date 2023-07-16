HARTFORD, Conn. (WFLA) – Country singer Jason Aldean has rescheduled his Hartford concert after suffering heatstroke during a show Saturday.

Aldean was onstage at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, when he ran off and never returned.

The show has been rescheduled for July 30, Aldean’s team told News 8 on Monday. Tickets from Saturday’s concert are automatically valid for the rescheduled date.

Concertgoer K.C. Schweizer posted a video of Aldean running off stage mid-performance due to the heatstroke, saying she couldn’t imagine performing in the heat because it was “bad enough just standing in the pit.”

“Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!” Schweizer captioned the video.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Xfinity Theatre stated that a representative for Aldean confirmed the performer suffered a heatstroke and couldn’t continue with the show. However, Aldean is reported to be “doing well” now.