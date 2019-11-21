 

Court allows Hartford to develop land around Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victory for the city of Hartford- to develop the space around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The city has been in a long legal battle with former developer Centerplan which was fired after construction delays. Back in July, the superior court got rid of the liens Centerplan had put on the land.

Centerplan appealed that decision, which the state appellate court denied on Wednesday. That means the city can move forward with its plans to put housing, office, retail space and parking around the ball park.

In a statement, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “We made a tough call three years ago to fire the developer we inherited and protect taxpayers, and it is a big win for the city of Hartford to now open a new chapter.”

Hartford

