CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government.

Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, failed to report that other people were living in her home and then lied by saying that the people living with her were aides.

The fraud happened from 2004 to 2019, according to the announcement.

She has been released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2.