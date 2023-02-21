MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of stabbing a 23-year-old woman in Manchester seven times went to her work after the attack, made sexual remarks about her and then claimed he was dating her, according to court documents.

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford, was a frequent customer at the store where the victim worked as a clerk, according to police. The victim also lived nearby.

Police said that that Davis broke into the woman’s home on Thursday and stabbed her while other family members were home. She underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The attack prompted a manhunt in the area until Davis was taken into custody. He has been charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and second-degree stalking. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Surveillance photo showed Davis crouching beside basement doors before entering the home, according to court documents. He’s seen again running out of the house.

A camera was added to the house earlier because tires on a vehicle parked in the driveway had been punctured at least two times within the last three months, with the most recent instance on Feb. 12, according to court documents.

A member of the victim’s family told police that a man who looked like Davis went into his store the day after the attack, stayed for 40 minutes, claimed he was dating the victim and made “inappropriate sexual remarks” about her, according to court documents.

The victim knew Davis because he often went to her work and talked to her, according to the court documents.

During an interview with police, he admitted to stabbing her and told police where the knife was. He also said that he had slashed the tires.