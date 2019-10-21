Court to hear appeal of HIV test order in trafficking case

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on whether a businessman convicted in a human trafficking ring can be ordered to undergo an HIV test.

Justices are scheduled to hear an appeal by Bruce Bemer on Monday.

Prosecutors say the Glastonbury resident was part of a human trafficking ring that preyed on young men who were mentally ill and intellectually disabled. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June.

Bemer is appealing a lower court judge’s pretrial order to undergo an HIV test. Some of the trafficking victims alleged Bemer had unprotected sex with them but never disclosed whether he was HIV positive.

Bemer argues the testing order violates his constitutional right against unreasonable searches.

Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl racetrack and other businesses.

==

