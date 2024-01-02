COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 59-year-old Coventry man committed fraud to obtain $100,000 in pandemic relief funds, and then used the money to pay a dog breeder, make payments to a RV superstore and cover legal costs for his ongoing court cases, according to authorities.

John Matava applied to Celtic Bank for a Payment Protection Program loan in April 2020, He claimed that his company, J.M. Builders, had eight employees and an average monthly payroll of $40,000. However, there weren’t records of there being any employees or payroll for the company.

Matava also had two pending criminal cases at the time, which made him ineligible for the loans. He used some of the COVID-19 relief funds to pay a retainer for four different court cases, among other payments he made.

He tried to get another $100,000 loan in January 2021, but Celtic Bank denied the application. He was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023 for fraud.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction. He will be sentenced on March 29.

He’s been released on a $60,000 bond and is on home detention.