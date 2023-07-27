COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Coventry man is facing charges for the second time this month for threatening residents in the town, according to police.

Devon McConnell, 56, threatened made multiple threatening calls to a resident on Thursday, and then tried to break into their home, according to police. Officers found him at the scene with a box cutter.

He was also arrested on July 15 on charges of criminal attempt to commit home invasion, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on a $100,000 bond for his most recent charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.