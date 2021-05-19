COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held at several schools in Hartford tomorrow and Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools is hoping to make it as easy as possible to get eligible students their COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics will be held at several schools on Thursday and Friday, during school hours.

“We want our students to not only begin to get back and interact with their peers but also to begin to dig into some of the interruptions they’ve experienced,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, said 5,000 students from 25 different schools are eligible. These clinics are happening at a handful of sites within the district, so students who need to travel to a different school to get their shot, will be provided with transportation.

The superintendent added permission slips have to be signed and, with that approval, parents or guardians don’t have to be present.

“For some of our families, to take a day off or time from work, it is a hardship at the moment,” explained Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

The goal is to get as many students, who are 12 and older, vaccinated as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“We have the opportunity to stop the pandemic in its tracks and we need children to be part of that,” said Liany Arroyo, Director of Health at Hartford’s Health Department. “It’s really a good thing to have your child vaccinated to give them an extra layer of protection like you would against any other childhood disease.”

During this announcement on Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin encouraged every eligible person to get their vaccine.

“We need everyone in our community to step up, protect themselves, protect their families, protect their coworkers, protect their community,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

In addition to the vaccination opportunities during the week, students can also receive the vaccine on Saturday, no appointment necessary. Families have opportunities to take their children to either the Connecticut Convention Center with Hartford HealthCare or to Parker Memorial with Trinity Health. Hartford Healthcare has extended their walk-in hours to accommodate parent work schedules.

Here’s a closer look at where and when these clinics are being held: