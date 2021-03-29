COVID halts ‘foster grandparents’ program at Big Brothers Big Sisters, but a creative solution is keeping connections alive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic halted one vital program that connects kids with so-called ‘foster grandparents.’ Now one organization has come up with a creative way to keep those connections alive and it involves a ‘traveling book bag.’

“It was going wonderful and then came the horrible pandemic,” explained Khadija Abdul-Salaam. She is a ‘foster grandma’ who usually inside a classroom helping preschoolers get a handle on reading fundamentals.

“They really begin to depend on you, and you depend on them.”

But as a senior mentor with Hartford-area Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters, she and other so-called “Foster Grandparents” been isolated from the kids they love.

Jeannnette Mendez, director of the Foster Grandparent Program for Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters told News 8, “Technology is a little bit challenging for them.”

But as of March 2021, that has changed. Weekly inside corporate offices these “foster grandparents” read to their “grandchildren” over Zoom.

Now these senior mentors are re-connected virtually.

Mendez added, “They get really excited when they see her on Zoom. They’re like ‘are you coming here, grandma?’ It’s a win-win. The grandmas have been suffering from depression, isolation, and just loneliness. So it’s a good thing that we were able to open these doors up for them again.”

Every week students get a new book and they’re always bilingual.

Mendez: “We also created activities to go along with the four reading books.”

It’s called the Traveling Book Bag. And since school buildings are closed to volunteers amid the pandemic, these “grandparents” read books and work on crafts that correspond with storytime.

“We drop off the book bags once a week and in there is the activity for the entire month,” Mendez explained.

What our cameras aren’t able to show are the elated preschoolers on the other end of these computers at half a dozen sites across Greater Hartford. The program is open to volunteers ages 55 and up. And more are welcome.

“The need is great,” said Abdul-Salaam