COVID vaccine appointments at Manchester Memorial, Rockville General Hospital cancelled due to lack of supply

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — All COVID-19 vaccine appointments on and after Feb. 4, 2021 made for Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital are canceled due to lack of vaccine supply.

On Eastern Connecticut Health Network’s website Tuesday, they said, “Due to a lack of supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital will cancel all 1st and 2nd dose appointments that were scheduled in VAMS effective Thursday, February 4, 2021.”

They add that this is a “temporary pause” to the clinic.

Please return to the VAMS site to find another clinic location to schedule your vaccine appointment. They will re-instate appointment availability in VAMS as soon as supplies are replenished.

They add, “Pre-Scheduled Second Appointments Administered at Manchester Memorial & Rockville General Hospitals: If you received your 1st dose at Manchester or Rockville Hospital, please arrive for your 2nd dose appointment as recorded on your vaccination card to the same location so we can ensure completion of your vaccination regiment.”

For residents of Vernon, Ellington, Somers, Stafford & Tolland and Vernon Senior Center members, please contact: Vernon Regional Call Center at 860.896.4568

The network says, “We apologize to those impacted by this cancellation and want to assure you that we are making every effort to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a timely manner. Please understand this is a temporary delay and we ask for your patience with the process as the demand to receive the vaccine is high.”