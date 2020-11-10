Cracker Barrel issues apology after customers spot apparent noose hanging in East Windsor restaurant

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Cracker Barrel has issued an apology after what looked like a noose was on display at its East Windsor location.

Customers recently dining at the restaurant reportedly saw the “noose” hanging from the ceiling. Photos were taken and posted online, causing upset among many residents.

“Having a noose, or even having a rope tied in such a way that resembles a noose, is very traumatizing to see as a Black person,” said activist, Keren Prescott. “We know the history of the country.”

It’s a symbol that can bring up lynchings and tales of America’s dark past, but Cracker Barrel said it was not meant to be a symbol of racism. The company, which specializes in antique décor, said it was part of a decorative item and has since been removed.

Cracker Barrel issued the following statement to News 8:

We’re sorry this happened. The décor item – an antique electric soldering iron – came with an original cord that was wrapped in a way that should have been noticed and corrected before it was ever displayed. The item has been removed from our East Windsor store. While this display was unintentional, it was completely unacceptable and against our company’s philosophy of seeking to create a welcoming environment for everyone. We are grateful to our guest who pointed this out so we could correct our mistake.

Some social media users said the apology wasn’t enough and called on the company to make sure it doesn’t happen in other locations.

Meanwhile, in East Windsor, the manager has welcomed an extra set of eyes, saying guests can look around because they might notice some things staff haven’t.