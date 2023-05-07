WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for anyone who saw a deadly crash Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in West Hartford to contact authorities.

The crash happened on I-84 westbound near Exit 40, according to state police. A 2010 Toyota MPV went across three lanes, the theoretical gore, the Exit 41 entrance ramp and then hit the concrete sound barrier, according to state police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 22-year-old Luis Daniel Colon, of New Britain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 534-1098.