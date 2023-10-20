PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A single-vehicle crash caused heavy delays and lane closures Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Plainville.

According to CT Roads, the right and center lanes on I-84 westbound in Plainville are closed between Exits 35 and 32 due to the crash. News 8 traffic cameras showed a vehicle had crashed underneath a guardrail.

CT Roads also reported congestion on the highway due to the crash.

There is no ETA as to when the lanes will reopen at this time.

