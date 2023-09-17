ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill was shut down on Sunday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, the Rocky Hill Fire Department said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at Exit 24 just before 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the Rocky Hill Fire Department found a tractor-trailer carrying bananas on its side after another vehicle crashed into it.

EMS units initially took one person to the hospital for injuries from the crash. A second person was subsequently transported to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide any information about the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

Drivers were initially advised to avoid the area, and vehicles traveling northbound were detoured off the highway. However, as of 10 a.m., three left lanes remained closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.