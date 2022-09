WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash on I-91 North in Windsor has closed down parts of the highway Friday morning, according to the state DOT.

I-91 North is closed between exits 37 and 38 due to the multi-vehicle crash. It was reported just after 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and there are no reports of injuries so far.

