WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police notified travelers that portions of the Berlin Turnpike were shut down Wednesday morning due to a crash, and power has been knocked out in the Wethersfield area.

Officers received several 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. regarding a crash on the Berlin Turnpike near Pawtucket Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had been traveling southbound on the turnpike when it veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The pole was sheared in two, officers said, and because it had low-hanging wires, a power outage ensued for portions of the turnpike.

Police said that the driver sustained only minor injuries, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Due to the low-hanging wires and power outage, portions of the Berlin Turnpike Southbound at Nott Street and Route 5/15 southbound from the Silas Deane Highway are currently closed.

Eversource is on the scene assessing the situation, according to Wethersfield police. While repairs to the wires are being made, officers said heavy delays are expected in the area and potential lane closures will take place.

The Wethersfield Police Department asked that the public avoid the area if possible and thanked the public for their patience.