GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A crash had closed a road in Glastonbury late Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to 2788 Hebron Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle rollover.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said the road was back open.

There has been no word on how many vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries, but EMS did respond.