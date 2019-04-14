Hartford

Road back open after crash in Glastonbury

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 04:25 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 05:49 PM EDT

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A crash had closed a road in Glastonbury late Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to 2788 Hebron Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle rollover.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said the road was back open.

There has been no word on how many vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries, but EMS did respond.

